Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List & Photos Revealed!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 7:44 pm

'Jeopardy' Contestant James Holzhauer Breaks $2 Million Winnings Mark

Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer just surpassed the $2 million mark in his total winnings!

The 34-year-old contestant won his 27th consecutive game on Friday evening (May 24), taking home over $74,000 by the end of the game.

During the episode, James set another record by accumulating $24,600 by the end of the first Jeopardy! round.

James also made an impressive $11,000 bet when presented with a $400 daily double question.

This brings the grand total of James‘ prize money to $2,065,535.

James is inching closer to champion Ken Jenning‘s record, who brought home $2.5 million at the end of his winning streak.

Check out what Ken had to say about James‘ wins!
Photos: Jeopardy
