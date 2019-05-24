'Jeopardy' Contestant James Holzhauer Breaks $2 Million Winnings Mark
Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer just surpassed the $2 million mark in his total winnings!
The 34-year-old contestant won his 27th consecutive game on Friday evening (May 24), taking home over $74,000 by the end of the game.
During the episode, James set another record by accumulating $24,600 by the end of the first Jeopardy! round.
James also made an impressive $11,000 bet when presented with a $400 daily double question.
This brings the grand total of James‘ prize money to $2,065,535.
James is inching closer to champion Ken Jenning‘s record, who brought home $2.5 million at the end of his winning streak.
Check out what Ken had to say about James‘ wins!