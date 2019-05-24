John Hamm & 'Good Omens' Cast Celebrate Premiere in NYC!

John Hamm is dapper in a suit while hitting the carpet at the special premiere screening of his brand new Amazon Prime original series Good Omens held at The Whitby Hotel on Thursday (May 23) in New York City.

The 48-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Adria Arjona, Michael Sheen, Nick Offerman and David Tennant, as well as creator Neil Gaiman.

In the series, with Armageddon just days away, the armies of Heaven and Hell are amassing and The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Aziraphale, an angel, and Crowley, a demon, agree to join forces to find the missing Anti-Christ and to stop the war that will end everything.

Good Omens will be available on Amazon Prime starting on May 31 – Watch the trailer here!