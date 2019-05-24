Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List &amp; Photos Revealed!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List & Photos Revealed!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 7:11 pm

John Travolta Shares His Thoughts On 'Grease' Prequel: 'It's A Little Risky'

John Travolta Shares His Thoughts On 'Grease' Prequel: 'It's A Little Risky'

John Travolta isn’t too sure about the upcoming Grease prequel Summer Nights.

The 65-year-old actor shared his thoughts about the upcoming film, which is set to tackle that fateful meeting of Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson.

Grease itself, no matter whether you do it in a high school production, a college production, or a TV production or the original movie, is a perfect piece of entertainment. That’s what I think,” John said on The Talk.

He contained, “If you repeat that perfect piece of entertainment you always succeed, when you go away from it, then it’s a little risky. But then if you are clever enough, I’d imagine you could make it work. But that’s yet to be seen. How do you do that? No one can describe the magic of Grease.”

Just Jared on Facebook
john travolta shares thoughts on grease prequel 01
john travolta shares thoughts on grease prequel 02
john travolta shares thoughts on grease prequel 03
john travolta shares thoughts on grease prequel 04
john travolta shares thoughts on grease prequel 05
john travolta shares thoughts on grease prequel 06
john travolta shares thoughts on grease prequel 07
john travolta shares thoughts on grease prequel 08
john travolta shares thoughts on grease prequel 09
john travolta shares thoughts on grease prequel 10

Photos: CBS
Posted to: John Travolta

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr