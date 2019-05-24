John Travolta Talks Being a Stage Dad to Daughter Ella Bleu; ‘I’m ridiculous’

John Travolta is such a stage dad!

The 65-year-old Grease star and his 19-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, who star in The Poison Rose together, made an appearance on The Talk on Friday (May 24).

“I am ridiculous. I’m behind the camera mouthing every word she says, doing her moves. My wife, Kelly [Preston] gets hysterical watching me watch her, because I just want it to go great…she hadn’t acted since the film with Robin [Williams], and they gave her the most complicated scene. Four in the morning, she had to cry, hold a gun, consider all sorts of things, and she nailed it. And the crew gave her a big applause. I said, ‘Well, she’s on her own.’ She got to deliver, and she did,” said John.

“It actually helped so much knowing that he was there…he would come up in between scenes…and then I would know that I had him behind the monitor, just watching, making sure it was good,” said Ella.

Watch their appearance below!



