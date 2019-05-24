Top Stories
Adam Levine Is Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons!

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 10:55 am

Jonas Brothers & Ellie Goulding Perform at 'Germany's Next Top Model' Finals

Jonas Brothers & Ellie Goulding Perform at 'Germany's Next Top Model' Finals

The Jonas Brothers put on an amazing show during Germany’s Next Top Model finals at the ISS Dome on Thursday night (May 23) in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Joe, Nick and Kevin coordinated their cool looks on stage while performing their hit song, “Sucker”.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonas Brothers

You can watch the performance HERE!

British singer Ellie Goulding was also seen performing at the show, and wore a granny square crochet suit.

Check out 10+ pics inside of the Jonas Brothers and Ellie Goulding at Germany’s Next Top Model finals…
