Jonas Brothers & Ellie Goulding Perform at 'Germany's Next Top Model' Finals

The Jonas Brothers put on an amazing show during Germany’s Next Top Model finals at the ISS Dome on Thursday night (May 23) in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Joe, Nick and Kevin coordinated their cool looks on stage while performing their hit song, “Sucker”.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonas Brothers

You can watch the performance HERE!

British singer Ellie Goulding was also seen performing at the show, and wore a granny square crochet suit.

Check out 10+ pics inside of the Jonas Brothers and Ellie Goulding at Germany’s Next Top Model finals…