Kaitlyn Dever & Beanie Feldstein Show Off Their Dance Moves in 'Booksmart' Exclusive Photos
The highly anticipated new comedy Booksmart is in theaters now and we have some exclusive images from the film to share!
Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star in the coming-of-age movie, directed by Olivia Wilde, and they are dancing it out in one of the fun photos.
Also featured in the pics are co-stars Noah Galvin, Skyler Gisondo, Billie Lourd, and Austin Crute.
Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.
Go see the movie this weekend!