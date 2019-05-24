Top Stories
Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Nick Carter &amp; Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 12:00 pm

Kaitlyn Dever & Beanie Feldstein Show Off Their Dance Moves in 'Booksmart' Exclusive Photos

Kaitlyn Dever & Beanie Feldstein Show Off Their Dance Moves in 'Booksmart' Exclusive Photos

The highly anticipated new comedy Booksmart is in theaters now and we have some exclusive images from the film to share!

Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star in the coming-of-age movie, directed by Olivia Wilde, and they are dancing it out in one of the fun photos.

Also featured in the pics are co-stars Noah Galvin, Skyler Gisondo, Billie Lourd, and Austin Crute.

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.

Go see the movie this weekend!
Photos: Annapurna Pictures
Posted to: Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart, Exclusive, Kaitlyn Dever, Movies

