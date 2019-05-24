Kim Kardashian Is 'Aware' of Criticism for Her First Photo of Baby Psalm (Report)

Kim Kardashian‘s first picture of her newborn baby son Psalm with husband Kanye West via surrogate didn’t come without controversy.

Some social media users expressed concern and criticized the 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star and the 41-year-old Ye rapper for the picture, which showed Psalm laying in a crib with soft objects including crib bumpers.

As one expert pointed out to Today: “Parents need to avoid using any soft objects in the bed, and this includes crib bumpers, blankets, pillows.”

The reason is because it could make it more difficult for young children to breathe, which could result in death.

“Kim is aware that she got negative comments about the photo of Psalm. It was a split-second, staged photo. As a mother of four, she very much knows how to keep her newborn safe in the crib. Again, it was staged for a photo,” a source told People on Friday (May 24).