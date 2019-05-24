Kim Kardashian Stuns in Paris Hilton's 'Best Friend's Ass' Music Video - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian got glam to star in Paris Hilton‘s new music video!

The duo have been teasing Kim‘s appearance in the “Best Friend’s Ass” music vid and Paris is finally sharing the footage!

In the vid, Kim and Paris can be seen wearing similar silver dresses as they strut their stuff in a packed nightclub

“It would be a crime not to have the most infamous ass in it,” Paris told E! News.

Check out the entire “Best Friend’s Ass” music video…