Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List &amp; Photos Revealed!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 8:26 pm

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Paris Hilton's 'Best Friend's Ass' Music Video - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Paris Hilton's 'Best Friend's Ass' Music Video - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian got glam to star in Paris Hilton‘s new music video!

The duo have been teasing Kim‘s appearance in the “Best Friend’s Ass” music vid and Paris is finally sharing the footage!

In the vid, Kim and Paris can be seen wearing similar silver dresses as they strut their stuff in a packed nightclub

“It would be a crime not to have the most infamous ass in it,” Paris told E! News.

Check out the entire “Best Friend’s Ass” music video…
    Paris hilton has like a wax soul like she seems totally made out of wax- all ego, no substance- too much self obsession looking at herself- she seems to have aged really weirdly both physically and emotionally- Kim I have always found annoying but I have recently gained respect for her with the political work she is doing and actually helping people, much respect to you on that, Kim. But Paris just gets more and more like a plastic zombie and all she seems to care about is her own self in a weird way.