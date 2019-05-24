Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Netflix just announced which movies and television shows they will be adding in June, as well as the titles that will be removed from the streaming service.

While Netflix will be adding a bunch of movies and television shows in the next week that are sure to excite viewers, they will also be removing a handful of their selection, including some Disney fan favorites.

There are definitely some beloved titles on this list – so be sure to check out all the shows and films to stream before they’re removed.

Click here to see which titles are being added to Netflix.

Click inside to see the full list of movies and television shows being removed from the streaming service…

Leaving June 1

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

June 4

District 9

June 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

June 6

The Soloist

June 14

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1

Mother

June 15

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Pianist

June 16

Death Race

June 24

Disney’s Mulan 2