Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed
Netflix just announced which movies and television shows they will be adding in June, as well as the titles that will be removed from the streaming service.
While Netflix will be adding a bunch of movies and television shows in the next week that are sure to excite viewers, they will also be removing a handful of their selection, including some Disney fan favorites.
There are definitely some beloved titles on this list – so be sure to check out all the shows and films to stream before they’re removed.
Leaving June 1
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener
June 4
District 9
June 5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
June 6
The Soloist
June 14
Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1
I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1
Mother
June 15
Apocalypse Now
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
The Pianist
June 16
Death Race
June 24
Disney’s Mulan 2