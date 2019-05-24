Top Stories
Fri, 24 May 2019 at 12:18 pm

Live-Action 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie Pushed Back to Redesign Character Amid Criticism

Live-Action 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie Pushed Back to Redesign Character Amid Criticism

Sonic the Hedgehog is getting delayed.

The upcoming live-action movie based on the popular video game series is being pushed back three months – from November 8, 2019 to February 14, 2020 – the director Jeff Fowler confirmed on Friday (May 24).

“Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right,” he wrote, adding no vfx artists were harmed in the making of this movie” in a hashtag.

The delay comes after fans criticized the appearance of Sonic in the trailer for the movie – specifically his teeth.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast,” he wrote at the time.

Watch the original trailer below…
