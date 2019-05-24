Madame Tussauds Shares First Look at Ariana Grande's New Wax Figure & Fans Aren't Loving It

Fans are really not happy with Madame Tussauds‘s latest wax figure of Ariana Grande coming to its’ London location – and fans aren’t happy with it at all.

The company shared new pics of the figure.

“You chose Classic Ari!” they wrote. “Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday 💁💕,”

Fans have not held back on how they really feel about the figure at all.

“Nothing against the work, but … that’s really bad …,” one fan tweeted back.

Another added, “thank god its 5 weeks because that don’t look like her wtf.”

Check out the figure below and see if you agree!

doesn’t even slightly resemble her… wyd — alina (@divinegreedy) May 22, 2019

So many references of her nose like how do they mess up? Djdhdbd it was the right shape just too big lol pic.twitter.com/yHIO7MxTQh — fluff 🔜 colossalcon (@KambachFluff) May 21, 2019

Excuse me who’s that — 🐝 (@moonlightnrain) May 21, 2019

how come everyone's wax figures are all so good and her's are always so bad — rena ♡ (@youbenasa) May 21, 2019

u have made like 5 ari waxfigures. why can u not just get that ariana does not look like that. 🖤 — inka 🐝 (@backtouari) May 22, 2019

I can't believe Emery Bingham FINALLY got her own wax figure! so proud omg — ash🖤 (@needy4love) May 22, 2019

I mean every wax figure in madame tussauds is literally THE SAME EXACT COPY of the real one to the point u don’t even know which is the real one. And this is the shit they did with Ari…. gurl… u better do it again c’mon IT’S TOTALLY DIFFERENT FROM HER I DON’T GET IT — AG💧☁️ (@Alb3rtogallucci) May 21, 2019

Y’all need to melt her face a start ove because this ain’t it!! — KING P🤴🏽 (@polo2mann3) May 22, 2019