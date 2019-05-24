Top Stories
Madame Tussauds Shares First Look at Ariana Grande's New Wax Figure & Fans Aren't Loving It

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 3:14 pm

Fans are really not happy with Madame Tussauds‘s latest wax figure of Ariana Grande coming to its’ London location – and fans aren’t happy with it at all.

The company shared new pics of the figure.

“You chose Classic Ari!” they wrote. “Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday 💁💕,”

Fans have not held back on how they really feel about the figure at all.

“Nothing against the work, but … that’s really bad …,” one fan tweeted back.

Another added, “thank god its 5 weeks because that don’t look like her wtf.”

Check out the figure below and see if you agree!

Click inside to see even more fan reactions to the reveal…
Photos: Getty
