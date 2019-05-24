Top Stories
Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Nick Carter & Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 1:45 pm

Maia Mitchell & Rudy Mancuso To Star in Netflix's 'Black Mirror' Spinoff Shorts Series

Maia Mitchell & Rudy Mancuso To Star in Netflix's 'Black Mirror' Spinoff Shorts Series

With the new season of Black Mirror coming next month, Netflix is launching some cool and new shorts with Little Black Mirror.

In the same universe and vein as the main show, the three episode series is aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences, Variety reports. The episodes will be released on YouTube on May 26th, June 2nd and June 6th, on the Netflix América Latina channel. Rudy directed and scored all of them.

Maia Mitchell and Rudy Mancuso will star alongside Juanpa Zurita, Lele Pons, Anwar Jibawi, Hannah Stocking, Jeff Wittek, Delaney Glazer and Alesso in the shorts series.

Check out the trailer below!
Photos: Getty
