Fri, 24 May 2019 at 12:27 am

Margot Robbie, Camila Morrone, & More Attend Chanel Dinner During Cannes

Margot Robbie, Camila Morrone, & More Attend Chanel Dinner During Cannes

Margot Robbie and Camila Morrone look ethereal while attending the annual Vanity Fair France and Chanel Dinner held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (May 22) in Cannes, France.

The dinner was held on the Terrasse by Albane at the JW Marriott.

Other attendees included Elle Fanning, Marion Cotillard, Gaspard Ulliel, Milla Jovovich, and Chloe Sevigny.

Earlier in the day, Margot attended a photo call for her movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film had its much-buzzed about premiere on Tuesday night and reports say that Margot isn’t in the movie that much.

FYI: The ladies are all wearing Chanel.
Photos: Courtesy of Chanel
Posted to: 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Camila Morrone, Chloe Sevigny, Elle Fanning, Gaspard Ulliel, Margot Robbie, Marion Cotillard, Milla Jovovich

