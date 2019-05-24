Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List &amp; Photos Revealed!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List & Photos Revealed!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 11:19 pm

Margot Robbie Wraps Up Her Week at Cannes Film Fest 2019

Margot Robbie Wraps Up Her Week at Cannes Film Fest 2019

Margot Robbie is heading home after a busy week at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival!

The 28-year-old actress was spotted making her way through Nice airport on Friday afternoon (May 24) in Nice, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

She looked ready for summer in a simple white top paired with light wash jeans and slides.

Margot had a packed week at the festival, where she shared her upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

After critics viewed the film, many complained about Margot‘s small role in the flick.

Check out what director Quentin Tarantino had to say about the criticism.
Just Jared on Facebook
margot robbie finishes week at cannes 01
margot robbie finishes week at cannes 02
margot robbie finishes week at cannes 03
margot robbie finishes week at cannes 04
margot robbie finishes week at cannes 05
margot robbie finishes week at cannes 06
margot robbie finishes week at cannes 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Margot Robbie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr