Margot Robbie Wraps Up Her Week at Cannes Film Fest 2019

Margot Robbie is heading home after a busy week at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival!

The 28-year-old actress was spotted making her way through Nice airport on Friday afternoon (May 24) in Nice, France.

She looked ready for summer in a simple white top paired with light wash jeans and slides.

Margot had a packed week at the festival, where she shared her upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

After critics viewed the film, many complained about Margot‘s small role in the flick.

