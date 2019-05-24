Margot Robbie Wraps Up Her Week at Cannes Film Fest 2019
Margot Robbie is heading home after a busy week at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival!
The 28-year-old actress was spotted making her way through Nice airport on Friday afternoon (May 24) in Nice, France.
She looked ready for summer in a simple white top paired with light wash jeans and slides.
Margot had a packed week at the festival, where she shared her upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
After critics viewed the film, many complained about Margot‘s small role in the flick.
