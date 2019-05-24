Mel B & Geri Halliwell Embrace at Spice Girls Concert Despite Recent Drama

The Spice Girls just had their first show on their reunion tour and one thing that fans were looking out for was how Mel B and Geri Halliwell would act around each other.

You might remember that a couple months ago, Mel revealed during an interview that she and Geri hooked up years ago.

Geri spoke out via her rep and said that she was disappointed by the rumors spreading around because they were not true.

Well, it looks like there is no bad blood between the two stars. They were seen embracing during the show on Friday night (May 24) in Dublin, Ireland.

Make sure to check out the full set list from the concert and see lots of pics in the gallery.