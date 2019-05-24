Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Moby is speaking out to respond to Natalie Portman‘s recent statement about their former relationship.

The 53-year-old singer wrote about his relationship with Natalie in his new memoir and she spoke out to claim she never actually dated him.

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” Natalie told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

“He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18,” she added.

Moby says “it hurts to be lied about” and provided photos to prove they spent time together.

“In my memoir ‘Then It Fell Apart’ I respectfully and honestly describe the brief, innocent, and consensual romantic involvement I had with Natalie Portman in 1999,” Moby wrote on Instagram. “But she’s denying that we ever dated, even though in the past she’s publicly discussed our involvement, and there’s ample photographic evidence that we briefly dated and then were friends(some pictures included in this post). It hurts to be lied about, especially as I’ve always respected her, and I thought we were friends. But I’ve been receiving anonymous threats of violence from her fans, and it’s affecting my business and my health.”

“So what should I do? What do you do when people believe lies and accusations and not actual photographs and evidence? I want to take the high road, but I honestly don’t know what to do. It’s one thing to be lied about, and entirely another when someone’s lies result in physical threats from complete strangers,” he added.