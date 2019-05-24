Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List &amp; Photos Revealed!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List & Photos Revealed!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 7:04 pm

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Moby is speaking out to respond to Natalie Portman‘s recent statement about their former relationship.

The 53-year-old singer wrote about his relationship with Natalie in his new memoir and she spoke out to claim she never actually dated him.

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” Natalie told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

“He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18,” she added.

Moby says “it hurts to be lied about” and provided photos to prove they spent time together.

Click inside to read his full statement…

“In my memoir ‘Then It Fell Apart’ I respectfully and honestly describe the brief, innocent, and consensual romantic involvement I had with Natalie Portman in 1999,” Moby wrote on Instagram. “But she’s denying that we ever dated, even though in the past she’s publicly discussed our involvement, and there’s ample photographic evidence that we briefly dated and then were friends(some pictures included in this post). It hurts to be lied about, especially as I’ve always respected her, and I thought we were friends. But I’ve been receiving anonymous threats of violence from her fans, and it’s affecting my business and my health.”

“So what should I do? What do you do when people believe lies and accusations and not actual photographs and evidence? I want to take the high road, but I honestly don’t know what to do. It’s one thing to be lied about, and entirely another when someone’s lies result in physical threats from complete strangers,” he added.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Moby, Natalie Portman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Riley

    Moby is a douche but in this case I kinda side with him. I remember back then. They were often seen and pictured together and it was far from just buddies hanging like she claims. The only other conclusion is she led him to believe they were dating which either way makes her look back.