Top Stories
Madame Tussauds Shares First Look at Ariana Grande's New Wax Figure &amp; Fans Aren't Loving It

Madame Tussauds Shares First Look at Ariana Grande's New Wax Figure & Fans Aren't Loving It

Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 5:58 pm

NCT 127 Drops 'Superhuman' Video & New Mini-Album - Listen Here!

NCT 127 Drops 'Superhuman' Video & New Mini-Album - Listen Here!

NCT 127 are giving fans all the most amazing things today!

Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan not only dropped their fourth mini-album with six songs on it, but also dropped the music video for “Superhuman”!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of NCT 127

“IT’S HERE! So excited to share our new mini album WE ARE SUPERHUMAN with you!!” the guys, who also just recently wrapped up their North American tour, shared on Twitter with their fans.

Pick up the album on NCT 127‘s website now!

Listen to the EP below and watch the video for “Superhuman”, too!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Music, NCT 127

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr