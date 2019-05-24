NCT 127 Drops 'Superhuman' Video & New Mini-Album - Listen Here!

NCT 127 are giving fans all the most amazing things today!

Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan not only dropped their fourth mini-album with six songs on it, but also dropped the music video for “Superhuman”!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of NCT 127

“IT’S HERE! So excited to share our new mini album WE ARE SUPERHUMAN with you!!” the guys, who also just recently wrapped up their North American tour, shared on Twitter with their fans.

Pick up the album on NCT 127‘s website now!

Listen to the EP below and watch the video for “Superhuman”, too!