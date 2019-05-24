Nick Carter & Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Top Stories
Fri, 24 May 2019 at 11:11 am

Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt are expecting again.

The Backstreet Boy revealed the happy news on Friday (May 24).

“Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for 🌈. #pregnant #werepregnant #babykisses #happiness #family,” he wrote on his Instagram along with a picture of him, pregnant Lauren and 3-year-old son Odin.

The news comes after the two sadly revealed Lauren suffered a miscarriage in September of 2018.

“God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken. It was a little sister for Odin,” Nick mourned months ago.

Nick and Lauren married in 2014 and welcomed Odin in 2016.

Congratulations to the happy family!
