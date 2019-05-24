Olivia Wilde Had So Much Fun Directing Fiance Jason Sudeikis in 'Booksmart'

Olivia Wilde keeps it cool in a blue corduroy suit while making her way out of the Buzzfeed offices on Thursday (May 23) in New York City.

Later that evening, the 35-year-old actress-director made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and talked all about directing her brand new film Booksmart.

In it, Olivia even got to direct her fiance, Jason Sudeikis, in the film: “It was so fun because Jason as you all know is an incredible improviser,” she said. “He’s so fast, he’s so smart so we could just give him a little bit of information and he would just fly with it. It was such a blast. I was blown away by it up close.”

Olivia also talked about stealing directing techniques from Martin Scorsese, giving actors room to improvise in Booksmart, and directing commercials starring Will Forte and Jason for Lyft.



FYI: Olivia is wearing Bella Freud trousers and jacket at Buzzfeed.

