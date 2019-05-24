Top Stories
Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Nick Carter & Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 11:43 am

Olivia Wilde Had So Much Fun Directing Fiance Jason Sudeikis in 'Booksmart'

Olivia Wilde keeps it cool in a blue corduroy suit while making her way out of the Buzzfeed offices on Thursday (May 23) in New York City.

Later that evening, the 35-year-old actress-director made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and talked all about directing her brand new film Booksmart.

In it, Olivia even got to direct her fiance, Jason Sudeikis, in the film: “It was so fun because Jason as you all know is an incredible improviser,” she said. “He’s so fast, he’s so smart so we could just give him a little bit of information and he would just fly with it. It was such a blast. I was blown away by it up close.”

Olivia also talked about stealing directing techniques from Martin Scorsese, giving actors room to improvise in Booksmart, and directing commercials starring Will Forte and Jason for Lyft.


FYI: Olivia is wearing Bella Freud trousers and jacket at Buzzfeed.

Click inside to watch the rest of Olivia Wilde’s appearance on Late Night…


Olivia Wilde Stole Directing Techniques from Martin Scorsese
