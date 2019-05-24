Olivia Wilde & Husband Jason Sudeikis Surprise Unsuspecting Passengers in Undercover Lyft - Watch!

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are working together to surprise unsuspecting passengers!

Olivia directs her husband Jason in the latest episode of Undercover Lyft, released on Friday (May 24) – the same day as the premiere of Olivia‘s directorial debut, Booksmart.

In the episode, the two take a Lyft Shared with Jason in the driver’s seat and Olivia providing tips and guidance. Unsuspecting passengers join the ride, as well as another undercover passenger: Will Forte!

They’re also helping to support a good cause: Olivia is an avid supporter of the ACLU and a board member of their Southern California chapter, and she is encouraging passengers to use Lyft’s Round UP & Donate to contribute, which gives riders the option to round up their fare in support of the charity.

Watch their Undercover Lyft episode!