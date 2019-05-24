Top Stories
Adam Levine Is Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons!

Adam Levine Is Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons!

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 10:16 am

Olivia Wilde & Husband Jason Sudeikis Surprise Unsuspecting Passengers in Undercover Lyft - Watch!

Olivia Wilde & Husband Jason Sudeikis Surprise Unsuspecting Passengers in Undercover Lyft - Watch!

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are working together to surprise unsuspecting passengers!

Olivia directs her husband Jason in the latest episode of Undercover Lyft, released on Friday (May 24) – the same day as the premiere of Olivia‘s directorial debut, Booksmart.

In the episode, the two take a Lyft Shared with Jason in the driver’s seat and Olivia providing tips and guidance. Unsuspecting passengers join the ride, as well as another undercover passenger: Will Forte!

They’re also helping to support a good cause: Olivia is an avid supporter of the ACLU and a board member of their Southern California chapter, and she is encouraging passengers to use Lyft’s Round UP & Donate to contribute, which gives riders the option to round up their fare in support of the charity.

Watch their Undercover Lyft episode!
Just Jared on Facebook
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 01
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 02
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 03
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 04
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 05
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 06
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 07
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 08
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 09
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 10
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 11
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 12
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 13
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 14
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 15
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 16
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 17
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 18
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 19
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 20
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 21
jason sudeikis olivia wilde lyft may 2019 22

Photos: Lyft
Posted to: Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, Will Forte

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr