Fri, 24 May 2019 at 9:40 pm

Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos From Her Trip to Ethiopia With UNICEF

Priyanka Chopra is giving an inside look at her trip to Ethiopia with UNICEF.

The 36-year-old actress opened up about the trip, where she visited with children who benefit from the organization’s programming.

“Children uprooted from their homes by war and disaster endure the most disruption to their lives. They miss out on education, healthcare and stability, which makes them extremely vulnerable to violence, abuse or exploitation,” Priyanka said in a statement.

She continued, “It was amazing to walk into classrooms packed with students eager to learn. So long as children have access to an education, there is hope. UNICEF is supporting the government in training teachers, supplying books, and building schools and classrooms so that all children enjoy their right to education, no matter who they are or what their migration status is.”

For more information on UNICEF’s trip to Ethiopia unicefusa.org.

Photos: UNICEF
