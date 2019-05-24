Top Stories
Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Nick Carter &amp; Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Nick Carter & Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 1:44 pm

Renee Zellweger Opens Up About Making Self-Care a Priority

Renee Zellweger Opens Up About Making Self-Care a Priority

Renee Zellweger opens up in a new Town & Country feature, out now.

Here’s what the Judy actress had to say…

On her character Anne Montgomery in What/If: “She was a treat. Every day, she says that thing that you wish you could say, but you wouldn’t dare. But Anne does….we could all use a little of Anne’s audacity, couldn’t we?”

On What/If being her first TV series: “Everything was a surprise, which was a really interesting new way of working for me—slightly uncomfortable.”

On the importance of self-care: “I’m better at taking care of myself first. I didn’t recognize that that was an option. Now, it’s a priority. [Acting] doesn’t have to be at the expense of my health and my life.”

On if she thinks Judy Garland would have fared better in the modern entertainment era: “Perhaps. And perhaps I don’t know. Because then you see stories like Amy Winehouse and you just wonder why?”

For more from Renee, head to TownAndCountryMag.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
renee zellweger town country may 2019 01
renee zellweger town country may 2019 02
renee zellweger town country may 2019 03
renee zellweger town country may 2019 04

Credit: Adam Amengual; Photos: Town & Country
Posted to: Renee Zellweger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr