Renee Zellweger Opens Up About Making Self-Care a Priority

On her character Anne Montgomery in What/If: “She was a treat. Every day, she says that thing that you wish you could say, but you wouldn’t dare. But Anne does….we could all use a little of Anne’s audacity, couldn’t we?”

On What/If being her first TV series: “Everything was a surprise, which was a really interesting new way of working for me—slightly uncomfortable.”

On the importance of self-care: “I’m better at taking care of myself first. I didn’t recognize that that was an option. Now, it’s a priority. [Acting] doesn’t have to be at the expense of my health and my life.”

On if she thinks Judy Garland would have fared better in the modern entertainment era: “Perhaps. And perhaps I don’t know. Because then you see stories like Amy Winehouse and you just wonder why?”

