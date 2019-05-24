Richard Madden Says He's Real-Life Friends with Elton John After 'Rocketman'

Richard Madden stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (May 23) and opened up about becoming real-life friends with Elton John!

The 32-year-old actor plays the legendary singer’s first manager and boyfriend, John Reid, in his upcoming biopic, Rocketman.

“I’m lucky enough to call him a friend now, which is lovely. It’s really really nice, he’s a beautiful man,” Richard expressed. “The film kind of really represents him. It’s all love, joy and compassion, just like him.”

“It’s quite surprising how much of a shy man he is in real life because you see him on stage in all the costumes, the sequins and the feathers,” Richard continued. “In real life he’s quite a shy, gentle, quite man.”

Richard also chats about the first time he met Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Alfie Allen and scoring the role of Robb Stark just as he was running out of rent money.



Richard Madden Became Real-Life Friends with Elton John After ‘Rocketman’

Click inside to watch the rest of Richard Madden’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



Richard Madden Teaches Jimmy Scottish Slang and Reflects on ‘Game of Thrones’