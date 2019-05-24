Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 12:38 am

'Rocketman' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen to Taron Egerton Sing Elton John's Music!

'Rocketman' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen to Taron Egerton Sing Elton John's Music!

We’re still one week away from the release of the Elton John biopic Rocketman, but the soundtrack has been released!

The soundtrack for the film features actor Taron Egerton performing all of Elton‘s most famous songs including “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and many more.

The final song on the album is “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” a brand new song that Elton and his collaborator Bernie Taupin wrote together. Performing it as a duet are Elton and Taron!

Rocketman has been receiving strong reviews and currently has an 88% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can stream the full soundtrack below and download it on iTunes!
Photos: Interscope Records, Paramount Pictures
