Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Nick Carter & Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 2:12 pm

Ryan Tedder Remembers One Awkward Moment Between Exes Harry Styles & Taylor Swift Years After Their Breakup

Ryan Tedder is recalling an awkward moment while working with Taylor Swift on her 1989 album.

The songwriter and producer was promoting Songland with the NY Post when he remembered the day he was working with Taylor on “Welcome to New York” – and he remembers it well because it just happened to be the same day when her ex, Harry Styles, was at the same studio.

“I’m friends with Harry and Taylor, and Harry was texting me, saying, ‘Hey, I hear you’re at [the studio], what are you doing here?’ ” Ryan shared. “And I was like, ‘I’m with Taylor.’ And then he’s like, ‘Oh.’ And Taylor was like, ‘Was that Harry? Did he just walk by the studio?’ I was like, ‘Oh, s–t.’ ”

He added that the moment “was a little awkward. I won’t go any deeper than that because I don’t want any retribution.”
