Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List &amp; Photos Revealed!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List & Photos Revealed!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 8:15 pm

Selena Gomez Goes Comfy Casual for a Business Lunch

Selena Gomez Goes Comfy Casual for a Business Lunch

Selena Gomez chats with some people in front of Joan’s on Third after a lunch meeting on Friday afternoon (May 24) in Studio City, Calif.

The 26-year-old singer and actress gave the guys a hug goodbye before getting in her car and heading home.

Selena wore a mint-colored sweatsuit and she was seen carrying a bedazzled Mickey ears phone case. So cool!

Last week, Selena was at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her new movie The Dead Don’t Die.

30+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez leaving a lunch meeting…

Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez leaves a meeting 01
selena gomez leaves a meeting 02
selena gomez leaves a meeting 03
selena gomez leaves a meeting 04
selena gomez leaves a meeting 05
selena gomez leaves a meeting 06
selena gomez leaves a meeting 07
selena gomez leaves a meeting 08
selena gomez leaves a meeting 09
selena gomez leaves a meeting 10
selena gomez leaves a meeting 11
selena gomez leaves a meeting 12
selena gomez leaves a meeting 13
selena gomez leaves a meeting 14
selena gomez leaves a meeting 15
selena gomez leaves a meeting 16
selena gomez leaves a meeting 17
selena gomez leaves a meeting 18
selena gomez leaves a meeting 19
selena gomez leaves a meeting 20
selena gomez leaves a meeting 21
selena gomez leaves a meeting 22
selena gomez leaves a meeting 23
selena gomez leaves a meeting 24
selena gomez leaves a meeting 25
selena gomez leaves a meeting 26
selena gomez leaves a meeting 27
selena gomez leaves a meeting 28
selena gomez leaves a meeting 29
selena gomez leaves a meeting 30

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr