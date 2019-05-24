Fri, 24 May 2019 at 8:15 pm
Selena Gomez Goes Comfy Casual for a Business Lunch
Selena Gomez chats with some people in front of Joan’s on Third after a lunch meeting on Friday afternoon (May 24) in Studio City, Calif.
The 26-year-old singer and actress gave the guys a hug goodbye before getting in her car and heading home.
Selena wore a mint-colored sweatsuit and she was seen carrying a bedazzled Mickey ears phone case. So cool!
Last week, Selena was at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her new movie The Dead Don’t Die.
30+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez leaving a lunch meeting…
