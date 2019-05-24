Snoop Dogg Teaches Ellen DeGeneres a New Word - Watch!

Snoop Dogg is teaching some new vocabulary!

The rap superstar made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (May 24).

During his appearance, Snoop spoke of his friendship with Martha Stewart, revealing they talk once a week and he even stays at her house when he’s in the area. He also talked about his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and why he thanked himself in his speech.

Snoop also admitted he hotboxed the bathroom in his dressing room backstage, and then taught Ellen a new word: “monopolizing.” Later, Ellen gave Snoop a personalized Lakers apron to wear while he cooks. Snoop also played “Snoop Ball” to win $25,000 for his Snoop Youth Football League.

Watch his appearance…



Snoop Dogg on Staying at Martha Stewart’s House and Teaching Ellen a New Word



Snoop Dogg Gets a High Score with a Game of ‘Snoop Ball’