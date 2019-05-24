The Spice Girls are back on tour and it looks like the first show on their 2019 Reunion Tour was a big hit!

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) are on the road together for the next month. Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, chose not to join them on tour.

The tour kicked off on Friday night (May 24) with a show at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

The group is performing 13 shows on the tour and British singer Jess Glynne is their opening act.

Make sure to read the message that Victoria wrote on the morning of the show!

Click inside to see the full set list…

Spice Girls’ 2019 Reunion Tour – Full Set List Revealed!

1. Spice Up Your Life

2. If U Can’t Dance

3. Who Do You Think You Are

4. Do It

5. Something Kinda Funny

6. Holler

7. Viva Forever

8. Let Love Lead the Way

9. Goodbye

10. Never Give Up on the Good Times

11. We Are Family (Sister Sledge cover)

12. Love Thing

13. The Lady Is a Vamp

14. Too Much

15. Say You’ll Be There

16. 2 Become 1

17. Stop

18. Mama

19. Wannabe