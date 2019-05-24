Top Stories
Madame Tussauds Shares First Look at Ariana Grande's New Wax Figure & Fans Aren't Loving It

Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 6:38 pm

Spice Girls' 2019 Reunion Tour - Full Set List Revealed!

Spice Girls' 2019 Reunion Tour - Full Set List Revealed!

The Spice Girls are back on tour and it looks like the first show on their 2019 Reunion Tour was a big hit!

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) are on the road together for the next month. Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, chose not to join them on tour.

The tour kicked off on Friday night (May 24) with a show at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

The group is performing 13 shows on the tour and British singer Jess Glynne is their opening act.

Make sure to read the message that Victoria wrote on the morning of the show!

Click inside to see the full set list…

1. Spice Up Your Life
2. If U Can’t Dance
3. Who Do You Think You Are
4. Do It
5. Something Kinda Funny
6. Holler
7. Viva Forever
8. Let Love Lead the Way
9. Goodbye
10. Never Give Up on the Good Times
11. We Are Family (Sister Sledge cover)
12. Love Thing
13. The Lady Is a Vamp
14. Too Much
15. Say You’ll Be There
16. 2 Become 1
17. Stop
18. Mama
19. Wannabe
