Spike Lee Joins 'She's Gotta Have It' Stars DeWanda Wise & Anthony Ramos at Season 2 Premiere

Spike Lee is ready for the premiere of She’s Gotta Have It season two!

The director and executive producer joined stars DeWanda Wise and Anthony Ramos at the celebration on Thursday night (May 23) at Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn, New York.

The were joined by their co-stars Fat Joe, Chyna Layne, Margot Bingham, Ilfenesh Hadera, De’Adre Aziz, Cleo Anthony and Lyriq Bent.

She’s Gotta Have It is comedy-drama based on Spike‘s first feature film of the same name.

The series follows Brooklyn-based artist Nola Darling as she juggles her time between following her dreams, her friends, her job and her three lovers.

Season two is now streaming on Netflix.