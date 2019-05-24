Spongebob Squarepants & 'Nike' Collaboration Might Be In The Works

Spongebob Squarepants might be teaming up with Nike for an epic sneaker inspired by the classic Nickelodeon show!

The shoe will reportedly be a part of the brand’s collection with Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who is an avid fan of the show.

The basketball star began teasing the shoe back in February but fans are now getting a first look at the sneaker.

The upcoming Kyrie 5 features a yellow base with sponge-holes and red, white and brown details, much like Spongebob himself.

Be sure to check out the photos of the shoe that were just shared on Instagram!

Kyrie previously released a sneaker inspired by Friends.