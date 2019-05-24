Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List &amp; Photos Revealed!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 9:20 pm

Sylvester Stallone's Wife & Daughter Join Him at 'Rambo' Cannes Screening!

Sylvester Stallone's Wife & Daughter Join Him at 'Rambo' Cannes Screening!

Sylvester Stallone is joined by his wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughter Sistine at the screening of Rambo – First Blood on Friday (May 24) in Cannes, France.

A screening of the classic film was held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and the trailer for the upcoming Rambo V: Last Blood was also shown. Sylvester, who was honored with a career retrospective, was joined by co-star Paz Vega to debut the footage.

Earlier in the day, Sylvester and Paz attended a photo call together.

FYI: Sylvester is wearing a Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo at the premiere. Jennifer and Sistine are both wearing Ralph Lauren. Paz is wearing a Juan Vidal dress and Roger Vivier shoes at the photo call. She is wearing a Rami Kadi dress at the premiere.

40+ pictures inside of the Stallone family at the festival…

Photos: Getty
