Madame Tussauds Shares First Look at Ariana Grande's New Wax Figure & Fans Aren't Loving It

Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 6:07 pm

Taika Waititi's 'Akira' Movie Adaptation Gets 2021 Release Date

Taika Waititi's 'Akira' Movie Adaptation Gets 2021 Release Date

Taika Waititi‘s anticipated film adaptation of famed manga Akira is getting closer to hitting theaters!

Warner Bros just announced that the flick in set to be released on May 21, 2021.

The movie will be a take on Katsuhiro Otomo‘s six-volume graphic novel, which was originally made into an anime film in 1988.

The manga takes place in postapocalyptic Tokyo and follows a teen who discovers he has telekinetic abilities that endanger the world. The only person who seems to be able to stop him is his childhood friend and gang leader.

While Taika will direct, the film will be produced by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way.
Photos: Getty
