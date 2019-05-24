Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn enjoy a romantic morning in the City of Lights on Friday (May 24) in Paris, France.

The longtime couple was seen holding hands while strolling the streets of the city after having breakfast at Café de Flore.

Taylor and Joe traveled to Paris after she taped an appearance on The Graham Norton Show the night before in London.

While she hasn’t yet revealed when we’ll get more new music, Taylor has been teasing an upcoming album and even provided a major hint at what it will be called.