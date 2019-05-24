Top Stories
Madame Tussauds Shares First Look at Ariana Grande's New Wax Figure &amp; Fans Aren't Loving It

Madame Tussauds Shares First Look at Ariana Grande's New Wax Figure & Fans Aren't Loving It

Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 5:26 pm

Taylor Swift Revealed a Huge Clue About The Name of Her New Album

Taylor Swift Revealed a Huge Clue About The Name of Her New Album

Taylor Swift seemed to confirm a ton of fan theories about her the title of her upcoming, seventh album.

While speaking with The Independent, the 29-year-old singer shared that the title is something you see “once and you hear it twice.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

That’s a major clue, since Lover is the big sign we see in the music video at the 1:55 mark; and we also hear the word twice in the song.

There are more theories about the album as well, with it being double-sided with a “Me” and “You” side.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr