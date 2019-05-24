Taylor Swift Revealed a Huge Clue About The Name of Her New Album

Taylor Swift seemed to confirm a ton of fan theories about her the title of her upcoming, seventh album.

While speaking with The Independent, the 29-year-old singer shared that the title is something you see “once and you hear it twice.”

That’s a major clue, since Lover is the big sign we see in the music video at the 1:55 mark; and we also hear the word twice in the song.

There are more theories about the album as well, with it being double-sided with a “Me” and “You” side.