Top Stories
Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Nick Carter &amp; Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Nick Carter & Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 11:52 am

Taylor Swift Reveals The Most Important Message Behind 'Me!'

Taylor Swift Reveals The Most Important Message Behind 'Me!'

Taylor Swift is opening up about her brand new music in a new interview with The Independent.

The 29-year-old singer talks about everything from Easter eggs to when her latest single, “Me!”, actually came into existence. Check it out:

On fans finding the Easter eggs: “I trust them to eventually unravel all of them, even if it isn’t until they hear the full album. That’s how I designed these clues, so that different ones would reveal themselves over time. I know this makes me sound like a frustrating, magical elf making people guess my name or something. If the fans tell me they’re not having fun with it anymore, I swear I’ll stop!”

On the most important message she wanted to send to fans with “Me!”: “I wanted them to see that I’m heading in a different direction musically than they’ve seen in the past few years. This song was to change expectations and be a bit of a palette cleanser before they hear more of this new project. Plus, the chorus just makes me happy and lifts my mood when I sing it. I never want to be presumptuous, but I hoped it might do the same for someone who’s having a s***ty day.”

On when “Me!” was actually written: “I wrote the song this past winter, but I’ve known for quite a while what I wanted this album to look like, feel like, and evoke. I wanted it to be like the sky looks after a storm. Colourful, calm, somehow more beautiful than it ever had been before.”

READ MORE:
Taylor Swift Performs New Song ‘ME!’ on ‘Graham Norton Show’!
Taylor Swift Reveals Every Song of Hers Inspired by ‘Game of Thrones’
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Steven

    Me is a basic song that w/o pay for play promo w ClearChannel would have been a non event.