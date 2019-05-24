Taylor Swift Reveals The Most Important Message Behind 'Me!'

Taylor Swift is opening up about her brand new music in a new interview with The Independent.

The 29-year-old singer talks about everything from Easter eggs to when her latest single, “Me!”, actually came into existence. Check it out:

On fans finding the Easter eggs: “I trust them to eventually unravel all of them, even if it isn’t until they hear the full album. That’s how I designed these clues, so that different ones would reveal themselves over time. I know this makes me sound like a frustrating, magical elf making people guess my name or something. If the fans tell me they’re not having fun with it anymore, I swear I’ll stop!”

On the most important message she wanted to send to fans with “Me!”: “I wanted them to see that I’m heading in a different direction musically than they’ve seen in the past few years. This song was to change expectations and be a bit of a palette cleanser before they hear more of this new project. Plus, the chorus just makes me happy and lifts my mood when I sing it. I never want to be presumptuous, but I hoped it might do the same for someone who’s having a s***ty day.”

On when “Me!” was actually written: “I wrote the song this past winter, but I’ve known for quite a while what I wanted this album to look like, feel like, and evoke. I wanted it to be like the sky looks after a storm. Colourful, calm, somehow more beautiful than it ever had been before.”

