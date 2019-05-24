Top Stories
Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 1:00 pm

Theresa May is resigning.

The 62-year-old Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party revealed in a speech on Friday (May 24) that she will resign from the position on June 7.

The move comes amid pressure from within her own party to resign.

She said it was “the honour of my life” to serve as Britain’s second female prime minister and that she would leave “with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love.”

“It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit,” she admitted.

Watch her resignation speech…
