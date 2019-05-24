Victoria Beckham Sends Message to Spice Girls Ahead of Reunion Tour 2019 Opening Night!

Victoria Beckham has a message for her Spice Girls bandmates: Good luck!

The 45-year-old fashion designer and former pop star sent a message to the other four members of the iconic U.K. girl group on the kick-off day of their Spice World 2019 Tour on Friday (May 24).

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB #SpiceGirls #FriendshipNeverEnds @EmmaLeeBunton @TheRealGeriHalliwell @OfficialMelB @MelanieCMusic” she wrote on her Instagram.

Victoria chose not to reunite with the four members.

“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!” she said when the reunion plans were revealed back in 2018.