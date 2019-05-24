Top Stories
Fri, 24 May 2019 at 8:17 am

Victoria Beckham Sends Message to Spice Girls Ahead of Reunion Tour 2019 Opening Night!

Victoria Beckham Sends Message to Spice Girls Ahead of Reunion Tour 2019 Opening Night!

Victoria Beckham has a message for her Spice Girls bandmates: Good luck!

The 45-year-old fashion designer and former pop star sent a message to the other four members of the iconic U.K. girl group on the kick-off day of their Spice World 2019 Tour on Friday (May 24).

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB #SpiceGirls #FriendshipNeverEnds @EmmaLeeBunton @TheRealGeriHalliwell @OfficialMelB @MelanieCMusic” she wrote on her Instagram.

Victoria chose not to reunite with the four members.

“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!” she said when the reunion plans were revealed back in 2018.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham

