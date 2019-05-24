'Whiskey Cavalier' Is Not Being Revived at ABC - Sorry Fans

Fans of the new ABC series Whiskey Cavalier got their hopes up this week when it was reported that the show might be brought back from cancellation, but it’s not happening.

Showrunner David Hemingson took to Twitter on Friday afternoon (May 24) to reveal the show is officially not coming back.

“Friends: I just got the sad news that @ABCNetwork has passed. #WhiskeyCavalier has been fully and finally cancelled. Thank you all so, so much for your efforts on our behalf. I cannot begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of support,” he wrote.

David added, “It’s incredibly painful to say goodbye to this show and our extraordinary cast, but knowing that we made something you enjoyed – and that I believe will stand the test of time – makes it all worthwhile.”

Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan starred in the short-lived series.