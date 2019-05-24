Winnie Harlow, Olivia Culpo, & More Models Glam Up for amfAR Cannes Gala!

Winnie Harlow and Olivia Culpo hit the carpet at the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday evening (May 23) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Some more models in attendance at the event included Shanina Shaik, Coco Rocha, Hailey Clauson, Izabel Goulart, Karolina Kurkova, and Natasha Poly.

A bunch of the Victoria’s Secret angels were also in attendance!

FYI: Winnie is wearing a Richard Quinn dress. Olivia is wearing an Ermanno Scervino dress and Pomellato jewelry. Shanina is wearing a Georges Hobeika dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and a Roger Vivier clutch. Coco is wearing an Ashi Studio dress. Hailey is wearing a Redemption dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. Izabel is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress. Karolina is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress. Natasha is wearing an Atelier Versace gown made with Swarovski crystals, as well as Versace shoes.

