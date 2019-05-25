Antonio Banderas Wins Best Actor at Cannes 2019, Emily Beecham Wins Best Actress

Antonio Banderas and Emily Beecham accept their awards on stage during the closing ceremony of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 25) in Cannes, France.

The Palme d’Or award, which is essentially the Best Picture prize, went to director Bong Joon-ho‘s movie Parasite.

Antonio won Best Actor for his work in the film Pain and Glory while Emily picked up Best Actress for Little Joe.

There was a tie for the Jury Prize. The award went to the politically charged films Les Miserables and Bacurau.

Antonio was joined at the event by his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.