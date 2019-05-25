Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Bares Bikini Body, Rides a Jet Ski in Monaco

Moby Publicly Apologizes to Natalie Portman - Read His Statement

New 'Westworld' Set Photos Reveal Possible New Park for Season 3 (Spoilers)

Bebe Rexha Has a Body Positive Message for Her Haters

Sat, 25 May 2019 at 6:01 pm

Constance Wu Hangs Out With a Friend in New York

Constance Wu goes for a stroll around town with a male friend on Saturday afternoon (May 25) in New York City.

The 37-year-old Fresh Off the Boat actress shared a sweet embrace with her pal before catching up during a walk around the city.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Constance Wu

Constance has been keeping a low profile in the Big Apple lately amid a lot of negative press spreading around about her in the media following her tweets about the renewal of Fresh Off the Boat.

20+ pictures inside of Constance Wu with a friend…

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Constance Wu

