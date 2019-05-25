Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Bares Bikini Body, Rides a Jet Ski in Monaco

What's Going On Between Drake & Mallory Edens? Here's What You Need to Know

Moby Publicly Apologizes to Natalie Portman - Read His Statement

Bebe Rexha Has a Body Positive Message for Her Haters

'Greek' Star Jacob Zachar Marries Longtime Love Brittany Saberhagen!

'Greek' Star Jacob Zachar Marries Longtime Love Brittany Saberhagen!

Jacob Zachar is a married man!

The 33-year-old actor best known for his role as Rusty on ABC Family’s Greek married longtime love Brittany Saberhagen on Saturday (May 25) at the Triundo Creek Vineyards in Los Angeles.

“Brittany and I tied the knot on a five-year relationship witnessed by our family and friends,” Jacob shared with People. “It’s time to dance until the wheels fall off. Let’s party!”

Jacob‘s Greek co-stars Amber Stevens West, Jesse McCartney, and Jake McDorman were all in attendance for the wedding.

Jacob and Brittany initially met through mutual friends at a party before reconnecting a few years later through social media.

Congrats to the happy couple!
Photos: Instagram: @misssaberhagen
