Sophie Turner Hints at Second Wedding to Joe Jonas!

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Sat, 25 May 2019 at 11:33 am

Harrison Ford Name Drops Chris Pine While Discussing Indiana Jones' Future

Harrison Ford Name Drops Chris Pine While Discussing Indiana Jones' Future

Harrison Ford is opening up about the future of Indiana Jones.

The legendary actor was asked in a Today Show interview about who he can see taking over the role when he is done.

“Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy,” Harrison responded.

There has been speculation in the past about Chris Pratt taking over the franchise in the future, but it seems Harrison got his “Chris” actors mixed up while referencing that.

“This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this. I’m sorry, man,” he added.
  • Barry

    Well, Chris Pine already tried to be the new Harrison Ford with The Ryan Initiative… It did not worked.
    He should instead make another Star Trek movie. Come on, Tarantino is now free to make one.