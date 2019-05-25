Harrison Ford Name Drops Chris Pine While Discussing Indiana Jones' Future

Harrison Ford is opening up about the future of Indiana Jones.

The legendary actor was asked in a Today Show interview about who he can see taking over the role when he is done.

“Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy,” Harrison responded.

There has been speculation in the past about Chris Pratt taking over the franchise in the future, but it seems Harrison got his “Chris” actors mixed up while referencing that.

“This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this. I’m sorry, man,” he added.