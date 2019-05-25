James Charles Cancels Sisters Tour Amid All the Drama

James Charles is no longer heading out on the road to meet fans around the country on his Sisters Tour.

The 20-year-old YouTube star took to his Instagram Stories on Friday (May 24) to announced the news. The cancellation comes weeks after all the drama began to unfold with Tati Westbrook and Jeffree Star.

“A lot has gone on in the past few weeks which has led many people, including myself, wondering what was going to happen to the tour,” James said. “And after the last week of meetings and phone calls, and trying to figure it all out… we have officially come to the very, very tough decision that I am canceling the Sisters Tour.”

“I know this sucks and people are going to be upset about it, trust me I am not really happy about this either,” he added.

“I made the decision to pull the tour. This was 100 percent my decision. None of the venues pulled out, none of the brands that were going to be sponsoring it pulled out,” he later said. “The Sisters Tour is not being canceled because I was ‘canceled.’ Let’s make that clear. I made the decision for a lot of different personal reasons.”

“Right now, I just don’t feel like I can deliver what I promised, and that sucks. It really, really sucks to admit,” James said.