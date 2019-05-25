Jason Tartick & Kaitlyn Bristowe are Moving In Together in Nashville!

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are taking the next step in their relationship!

During the 33-year-old former Bachelorette star announced on her Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, the couple announced that they will be moving in together.

“Guess what everybody,” Kaitlyn teased. “Two very big things in the news today, in my world anyways… Jason is moving to Nashville!”

Jason then chimed in saying “it didn’t make sense” for the two of them to be living so far apart from each other.

“Kaitlyn and I got to a point where being across the entire country didn’t make sense,” Jason added. “I think that for the short term and the long term, Nashville was the best place for us to be. It puts us back on the east coast. I’ll be a few hour-drive from my parents, quick drive from my brother, and, it puts us in a better position for short and long-term.”

Jason added: “We’re at the next step in our relationship, where we want to grow even more and we can’t do that in long distance…And we’ve done it.”

As for the second news, the couple are adopting a new puppy named Ramen.

“A friendship turned to a relationship and now a relationship turned to a little fam. This morning, Kaitlyn and I made a decision to adopt, @ramenthegoldennoodle,” Jason captioned the below photo. “Ramen was abandoned and found roaming the streets of South Korea with a broken pelvis from being kicked. Kaitlyn found Ramen through an incredible organization @bunnysbuddies founded by Amanda, when they were fundraising for Ramen’s surgery. We are so excited to give Ramen the life and love he deserves…all under the same roof!”