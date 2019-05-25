John Krasinski Says 'Remember to Believe in Something' During Brown University Commencement Speech - Watch Now!

John Krasinski returned to Brown University to deliver the commencement speech during the school’s Class of 2019 graduation.

The 39-year-old actor/director – who graduated from Brown back in 2001 with a degree in theatre arts – delivered a funny and inspiring speech to the new class of graduates.

“People ask me how I got into acting, and the truth is, I didn’t get into acting. I got into everything,” John shared recalling his time in college. “For the next four years I wanted to be part of it all, I formed a new way of thinking. A new way to execute those thoughts. I left my comfort zone and then stayed there, and left again.”

“Real change is organic,” John continued. “The only responsibility you all have is to hold fast to everything you have lived, right here. To not conform, to realize that when you’re out there, you’ve done all this before. Remember fondly the discomfort you felt when you were asked to push yourself farther than you were ever sure you could go. And the elation when you finally got there.”

John also advised the graduates to “remember to believe in something,” adding, “Fall in love as many times as it takes.”