Sat, 25 May 2019 at 1:33 pm

Jon Voight Calls Trump the 'Greatest President Since Lincoln'

Jon Voight Calls Trump the 'Greatest President Since Lincoln'

Jon Voight is one of the most vocal supporters of Donald Trump in Hollywood and he’s making sure everyone knows where he stands on the political spectrum.

The 80-year-old Ray Donovan actor took to his Twitter account on Friday night (May 24) to release a video titled, “To my fellow Americans.”

In the video, Jon makes a claim that “our country is stronger, safer, and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct.”

He also targets the political left and makes a comparison that is getting him mocked on social media.

“Don’t be fooled by the political left, because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph, so let us stand with our president, let us stand up for this truth: that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln,” he said.

Click inside to watch the second part of the video…

Photos: Getty
Donald Trump, Jon Voight

