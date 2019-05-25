Kanye West Addresses 'Beef' with Drake - Watch Now

Kanye West is opening up about his fight with Drake.

During his appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the 41-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer alludes to his fight with the 32-year-old entertainer, hinting that he’s not allowed to say Drake‘s name.

“An artist which I will not mention, because I’m not allowed to mention him or any of his family members…” Kanye says at first before revealing that he is talking about Drake.

Well, we had a little beef last year,” Kanye continues. “He has this line that I love that says, ‘I told my story and made history’—like made his story and made history. That’s what we do, we tell our story and then people relate to that story.”

Kanye and Drake‘s feud first started a few months again when Kanye went on a Twitter rant claiming that Drake owed him an apology of a diss track.

Kanye‘s full interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will debut on Netflix on Friday, May 31.