Kendall Jenner Bares Bikini Body, Rides a Jet Ski in Monaco

Kendall Jenner shows off her toned figure while taking a shower on a yacht on Saturday (May 25) in Monaco.

The 23-year-old model is spending time with friends in the French Riviera ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. She was seen on Tommy Hilfiger‘s yacht with Luka Sabbat, Bella Hadid, and Corey Gamble.

Kendall and Luka were both seen riding around the water on jet skis. Looks like a lot of fun!

