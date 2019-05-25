Lindsay Lohan Extends an Olive Branch to Paris Hilton, Praises Her Song on Instagram

Lindsay Lohan seems to be trying to rekindle her relationship with Paris Hilton and she extended an olive branch to the star via Instagram this weekend.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Paris, 38. The pictures were snapped in June 2005 when they attended a Marilyn Monroe auction in Los Angeles.

“#beyond friends are true. Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!” Lindsay captioned the photo.

If you were unaware, Andy Cohen recently asked Paris to say three nice things about Lindsay.

Paris first said, “beyond” and then added “lame… and embarrassing.”