Top Stories
Sophie Turner Hints at Second Wedding to Joe Jonas!

Sophie Turner Hints at Second Wedding to Joe Jonas!

Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Sat, 25 May 2019 at 10:48 am

Lindsay Lohan Extends an Olive Branch to Paris Hilton, Praises Her Song on Instagram

Lindsay Lohan Extends an Olive Branch to Paris Hilton, Praises Her Song on Instagram

Lindsay Lohan seems to be trying to rekindle her relationship with Paris Hilton and she extended an olive branch to the star via Instagram this weekend.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Paris, 38. The pictures were snapped in June 2005 when they attended a Marilyn Monroe auction in Los Angeles.

“#beyond friends are true. Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!” Lindsay captioned the photo.

If you were unaware, Andy Cohen recently asked Paris to say three nice things about Lindsay.

Paris first said, “beyond” and then added “lame… and embarrassing.”
Just Jared on Facebook
lindsay lohan extends olive branch to paris hilton 01
lindsay lohan extends olive branch to paris hilton 02
lindsay lohan extends olive branch to paris hilton 03
lindsay lohan extends olive branch to paris hilton 04
lindsay lohan extends olive branch to paris hilton 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • There's a happy update about one of the prisoners freed by Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is sharing the soundtrack to "her story" - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter is backtracking on his comments about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Calum Worthy's biggest fan is a celebrity - Just Jared Jr